CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $346.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.54. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

