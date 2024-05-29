Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Scientific will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $307,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

