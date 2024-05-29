HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.