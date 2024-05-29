Bank of America Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $84.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

