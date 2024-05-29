Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given New $85.80 Price Target at Bank of America

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $81.00 to $85.80 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Trading Up 3.0 %

FUTU stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Futu has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

