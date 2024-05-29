NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$123.99 million during the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.