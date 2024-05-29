Capreit (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

