Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NBH stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.54.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.