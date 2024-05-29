BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 17th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

