BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 17th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.94.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
