Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
