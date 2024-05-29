EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.
EPR Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
