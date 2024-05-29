Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/7/2024 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

5/2/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/29/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

4/24/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/16/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2024 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/15/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Shopify had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

