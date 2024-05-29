Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 13th

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MTX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $85.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
