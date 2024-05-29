K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$28.21 and a 1 year high of C$37.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

