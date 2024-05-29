Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

