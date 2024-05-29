Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,209 shares of company stock worth $20,951,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.