D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $737,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $140,751,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,234,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $874.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

