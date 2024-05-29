Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,790.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,617.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,513.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

