Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

