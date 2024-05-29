Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 518,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 478,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 332,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $9,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,397 shares of company stock worth $878,272. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

