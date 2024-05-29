Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

