Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after buying an additional 65,891 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $505.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.11 and its 200 day moving average is $525.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

