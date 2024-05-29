Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $394,000 Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in H World Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

