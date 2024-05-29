Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,465 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

