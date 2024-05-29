Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

