Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,611 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 665,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605,702 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.