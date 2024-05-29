Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,007,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $36.09.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.