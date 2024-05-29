WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

