TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,460.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,317.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,131.10. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,363.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

