PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

