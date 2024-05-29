Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $11.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $929.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

