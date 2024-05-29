Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.92. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.