Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $922.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $922.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $872.69.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.71 on Tuesday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.