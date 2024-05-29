Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

