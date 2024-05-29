Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.6 %

Autoliv stock opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

