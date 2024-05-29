Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $138.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

