Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

AR opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after buying an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,288,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

