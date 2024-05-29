Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.43.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at $27,939,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222 over the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.