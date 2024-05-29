Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $168.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.57.

GTLS opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 155.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.01.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

