Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.12.

EAT stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

