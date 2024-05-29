Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.