Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

CRS stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

