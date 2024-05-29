Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $985.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,079.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $879.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $464.25 and a 52 week high of $1,079.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

