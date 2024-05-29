Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

Acushnet stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $70.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $8,754,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,673,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

