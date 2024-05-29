Head-To-Head Contrast: PSQ (PSQH) & Its Competitors

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PSQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 561 666 22 2.29

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.46%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 89.79%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.54

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

