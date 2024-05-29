Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.28

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.28 and traded as low as $66.63. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 26,046 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTMD

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 177.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.