ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,707,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

