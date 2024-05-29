Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.92

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.92 and traded as low as C$29.75. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.07, with a volume of 94,678 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.