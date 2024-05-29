Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $14.76. Hudson Global shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 7,120 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 3.2 %
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
