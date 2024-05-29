Morgan Stanley Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PPL by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 140,030 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PPL by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

